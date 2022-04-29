Jamal Murray wasn't physically or mentally ready to return

Katy Winge: Jamal Murray said it was mental AND physical, the reason he wasn’t back. “I have to feel good to play. I have some really great days with no soreness and I feel like I can go, and then the days right after that, which put things in perspective, and I know I’m not there yet.” pic.twitter.com/kRIs9tiGYQ

Source: Twitter @katywinge

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray pulled the curtain back on how close he was to returning, the highs & lows of rehab and why this season was so taxing.

“It’s definitely made me a stronger person, and I’m looking forward to unleashing that next year.”

Via @kylefredrickson

denverpost.com/2022/04/29/nug… – 8:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

One of my favorite moments from today’s Jamal Murray interview came when he walked into the room and saw maybe 25 media members waiting to speak to him. “God damn,” he whispered under his breath.

Yes, Jamal. Everyone was eager to chat with you. – 7:09 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

If you followed the #Nuggets end of season pressers for Tim Connelly, Jamal Murray & MPJ, their comments were in line w/a lot of what I had said once the calendar turned to April:

1) Both players prioritized long-term over short-term, which was the right thing to do. … – 3:55 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray gave great insight as to where he’s at…

“I’m still thinking about how to take off. I haven’t run full speed and taken off of two. If there’s a loose ball, I don’t know if I can dive for the ball or go save it.”

“There’s a lot of different layers to this.” – 3:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray: “Navigating a screen is very difficult.”

Said it’s the in-between stuff, the rebounding, diving for loose balls, etc, that he wasn’t sure he could do. – 2:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray on if he’s mentally stronger now: “Have to be.”

Said he’s asked himself so many questions throughout the season, mostly revolving on how much he can trust his body. Made it sound like he’d be better off because of it. – 2:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Listening to Jamal Murray right now, he wasn’t close to returning in the playoffs. – 2:33 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray speaking with Denver media: “I feel like I’m going to come back with a slightly new style. Those first few games will be kind of rough. I wouldn’t have played in a year and a half. I have no doubt that I can return to form.” – 2:26 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray said it was mental AND physical, the reason he wasn’t back.

“I have to feel good to play. I have some really great days with no soreness and I feel like I can go, and then the days right after that, which put things in perspective, and I know I’m not there yet.” pic.twitter.com/kRIs9tiGYQ – 2:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray said he was physically cleared to progress when the #Nuggets went to LA in April. – 2:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray: “I have to feel good to play…. I don’t know how else I can say it.” – 2:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets held most of their exit interviews last night in SF, but tomorrow we’re scheduled to speak with MPJ, Jamal Murray and Tim Connelly. – 9:26 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Just got the email from Nuggets PR that tomorrow Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly will be holding press conferences. – 9:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are holding media availability for Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly tomorrow afternoon. – 9:05 PM

Michael Singer: Tim Connelly on Jamal: “When there’s an injury, the player has to have the loudest voice.” Reiterated it would be “irresponsible” to drop him into the playoffs. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022

Katy Winge: Jamal Murray: “I was in a dark place when I got hurt. As time goes by, you heal both physically and mentally.” “I don’t think demons will stay. Always light at the end of the tunnel.” -via Twitter @katywinge / April 29, 2022

Michael Singer: Jamal Murray said he’s not even sure if he’s 85% right now. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022