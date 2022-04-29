ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jamal Murray wasn't physically or mentally ready to return

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frxTD_0fOPWNyE00

Katy Winge: Jamal Murray said it was mental AND physical, the reason he wasn’t back. “I have to feel good to play. I have some really great days with no soreness and I feel like I can go, and then the days right after that, which put things in perspective, and I know I’m not there yet.” pic.twitter.com/kRIs9tiGYQ

Source: Twitter @katywinge

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray pulled the curtain back on how close he was to returning, the highs & lows of rehab and why this season was so taxing.

“It’s definitely made me a stronger person, and I’m looking forward to unleashing that next year.”

Via @kylefredrickson

denverpost.com/2022/04/29/nug…8:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

One of my favorite moments from today’s Jamal Murray interview came when he walked into the room and saw maybe 25 media members waiting to speak to him. “God damn,” he whispered under his breath.

Yes, Jamal. Everyone was eager to chat with you. – 7:09 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

If you followed the #Nuggets end of season pressers for Tim Connelly, Jamal Murray & MPJ, their comments were in line w/a lot of what I had said once the calendar turned to April:

1) Both players prioritized long-term over short-term, which was the right thing to do. … – 3:55 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray gave great insight as to where he’s at…

“I’m still thinking about how to take off. I haven’t run full speed and taken off of two. If there’s a loose ball, I don’t know if I can dive for the ball or go save it.”

“There’s a lot of different layers to this.” – 3:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray: “Navigating a screen is very difficult.”

Said it’s the in-between stuff, the rebounding, diving for loose balls, etc, that he wasn’t sure he could do. – 2:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray on if he’s mentally stronger now: “Have to be.”

Said he’s asked himself so many questions throughout the season, mostly revolving on how much he can trust his body. Made it sound like he’d be better off because of it. – 2:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Listening to Jamal Murray right now, he wasn’t close to returning in the playoffs. – 2:33 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray speaking with Denver media: “I feel like I’m going to come back with a slightly new style. Those first few games will be kind of rough. I wouldn’t have played in a year and a half. I have no doubt that I can return to form.” – 2:26 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray said it was mental AND physical, the reason he wasn’t back.

“I have to feel good to play. I have some really great days with no soreness and I feel like I can go, and then the days right after that, which put things in perspective, and I know I’m not there yet.” pic.twitter.com/kRIs9tiGYQ2:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWPCo_0fOPWNyE00

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray said he was physically cleared to progress when the #Nuggets went to LA in April. – 2:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray: “I have to feel good to play…. I don’t know how else I can say it.” – 2:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets held most of their exit interviews last night in SF, but tomorrow we’re scheduled to speak with MPJ, Jamal Murray and Tim Connelly. – 9:26 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Just got the email from Nuggets PR that tomorrow Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly will be holding press conferences. – 9:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are holding media availability for Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly tomorrow afternoon. – 9:05 PM

Michael Singer: Tim Connelly on Jamal: “When there’s an injury, the player has to have the loudest voice.” Reiterated it would be “irresponsible” to drop him into the playoffs. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022

Katy Winge: Jamal Murray: “I was in a dark place when I got hurt. As time goes by, you heal both physically and mentally.” “I don’t think demons will stay. Always light at the end of the tunnel.” -via Twitter @katywinge / April 29, 2022

Michael Singer: Jamal Murray said he’s not even sure if he’s 85% right now. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Chris Dempsey
The Spun

Malika Andrews Is Trending For Her Performance Sunday

It’s safe to say that the NBA world likes Malika Andrews. Andrews, one of the fastest risers in recent sports media history, is now one of the faces of ESPN’s NBA coverage. She’s taken over for Rachel Nichols as the main host and sideline reporter for the network’s NBA coverage.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Diving#Twitter#Jamal Murray Mpj
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to wild finish in Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1

A nail-biting finish, a shocking ejection, plenty of questionable calls, big 3-pointers and the NBA's brightest stars coming through in the clutch. Sunday's Western Conference semifinal Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum had it all. Draymond Green was ejected right before halftime after receiving a Flagrant...
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

The Chicago Bulls' Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: Zach LaVine Hold The Keys To The Bulls' Future

The Chicago Bulls sat comfortably atop the Eastern Conference for much of the 2021-22 season, lingering in first place during the late stages of February. Then March came and slapped the Bulls in the face with a 6-9 record. Unfortunately, April was worse. Chicago went 1-4 to finish the regular season, sliding from the team with the best record in the East and home-court advantage throughout the first three rounds of playoffs, to the sixth seed, and a date with the defending champion Bucks to kick off their first postseason action in five years.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Longest Streak Of Scoring At Least 10, 20, 30, 40 Points In A Game: Michael Jordan Had 1,041 Consecutive 10-Point Games

NBA players are judged not on a single performance, but on their consistency throughout the season. Of course, that includes both the regular season and the playoffs because both set a player and his team up for success. Looking throughout NBA history, the most consistent players are often regarded as the best in the world at their positions.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Udoka provides update on Marcus Smart's Game 1 injuries

Less than halfway through Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics were contending with another injury to one of their key players. Starting point guard Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, went straight to the locker room as the first...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy