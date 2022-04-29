ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Plaza returns this Sunday

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The International Plaza is returning to Rochester Sunday, May 1.

Officials from the City of Rochester say the event space and marketplace’s opening will be at 1 p.m. at 828 North Clinton Avenue and will be introduced by Mayor Malik D. Evans, City Council President Miguel Meléndez, the Ibero-American Development Corporation, as well as other officials.

The International Plaza is a Latin-themed market that features cultural entertainment, activities and assortments of food and products for citizens.

The International Plaza to host recognition of Latin Musician, feature music and martial arts of Brazil

Officials say the International Plaza will be open every Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m., with extended hours open for vendors in re-purposed shipping containers throughout the spring, summer and fall.

The International Plaza first opened on October 11, 2020 after 40 years in the making and has been described as a space for the community to build on the cultural and artistic assets of the neighborhood.

The International Plaza will be open until October 16.

