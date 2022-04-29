International Plaza returns this Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The International Plaza is returning to Rochester Sunday, May 1.

Officials from the City of Rochester say the event space and marketplace’s opening will be at 1 p.m. at 828 North Clinton Avenue and will be introduced by Mayor Malik D. Evans, City Council President Miguel Meléndez, the Ibero-American Development Corporation, as well as other officials.

The International Plaza is a Latin-themed market that features cultural entertainment, activities and assortments of food and products for citizens.

Officials say the International Plaza will be open every Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m., with extended hours open for vendors in re-purposed shipping containers throughout the spring, summer and fall.

The International Plaza first opened on October 11, 2020 after 40 years in the making and has been described as a space for the community to build on the cultural and artistic assets of the neighborhood.

The International Plaza will be open until October 16.

