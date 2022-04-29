ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ft. Bliss searching for missing soldier

By Chris Babcock
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing. Friday morning, the Fort...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Bliss, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Health And Safety#Military Uniform#Ktsm#Tx License Plate Pyg6392#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
KSN News

Heavy WFD presence south of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita fire trucks have swarmed near the intersection of 63rd St. and MacArthur Rd. south of Wichita on Tuesday afternoon. It is still unclear what the cause of the presence is. Rafts have been deployed to a pond behind a home. This is a developing...
CBS Miami

Miami PD Needs Help Locating 12-Year-Old Heaven Perry

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Heaven Perry. The 12-year-old went missing from Little Haiti at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Heaven stands 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black gym shorts and gray uniform shirt. If you have any information on Heaven’s whereabouts, call Miami PD’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy