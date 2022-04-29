Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway; Ross A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD...WESTERN HOCKING...SOUTHEASTERN PICKAWAY AND EASTERN ROSS COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Hocking Hills State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Londonderry, Stoutsville, Laurelville, Adelphi, Tarlton, Buena Vista in Hocking County, Gibisonville, Mooresville, Whisler, South Bloomingville, Summithill, Clearport, Richmond Dale, Massieville, Hallsville and Scioto Trail State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
