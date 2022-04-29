ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nats’ Farm System Roundup: April Edition

As the Nationals struggle to win games early in the 2022 season at the highest level, fans are quickly turning to look towards the future. Some of the top prospects in the organization are beacons of hope and progress for a system that ranked near the bottom of the league before...

Season Standouts and Stat Leaders Through the 4th Week of the Season!

One month down, five to go in the minor league baseball season. Above are the qualified leaders as of May 1. As pitchers accumulate the qualifying number of innings pitched, some new names will pop up in the leaderboards. A prime example of that is, my favorite underrated prospect, Jose Ferrer. I’ve mentioned Ferrer in my pre-season prospect watchlist and in numerous other pieces. Now the southpaw showing everyone what he’s made of. The hard-throwing 22-year-old has yet to yield a run in 10 innings coming out of the pen and, maybe more impressively, has not walked or hit a batter.
Nats are in Denver to Face Rockies

Last weekend, the Nationals did something no one anticipated: winning a series in San Francisco. Coming into the series, the Nats were suffering through an eight game losing streak, including a sweep at the hands of the Giants in DC. The offense was, oddly enough, sparked by three games in a pitcher-friendly park and facing one of the best pitching staffs. They scored 28 runs against the Giants as they prepare to play in the most hitter friendly venues in the sport. The Rockies and the Nats meet at Coors Field, a ballpark at which the Nationals have not fared well over the years. A record of 24-30 in the Mile High City is misleading as the Nats have been unable to truly take advantage of some lackluster Rockies teams.
