Nats’ Farm System Roundup: April Edition

Last weekend, the Nationals did something no one anticipated: winning a series in San Francisco. Coming into the series, the Nats were suffering through an eight game losing streak, including a sweep at the hands of the Giants in DC. The offense was, oddly enough, sparked by three games in a pitcher-friendly park and facing one of the best pitching staffs. They scored 28 runs against the Giants as they prepare to play in the most hitter friendly venues in the sport. The Rockies and the Nats meet at Coors Field, a ballpark at which the Nationals have not fared well over the years. A record of 24-30 in the Mile High City is misleading as the Nats have been unable to truly take advantage of some lackluster Rockies teams.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO