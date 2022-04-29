Mexico foreign minister to visit Washington after Biden-Lopez Obrador call

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had agreed to send his foreign minister to Washington on Monday for talks following a call earlier in the day with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

Lopez Obrador said in a tweet he had a “cordial” conversation with Biden, and that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would visit Washington to discuss the Summit of the Americas, which is due to take place in Los Angeles in June.