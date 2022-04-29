What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
Joseph Matthew Beach, 37, Sioux City, failure to appear, forgery, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 27, five years prison. Craig Scott Allen, 55, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Cameron Kyle Smith, 41, Sioux...
A 61-year-old Lincoln man used a racial slur while assaulting his girlfriend before threatening her with a loaded rifle as the two argued about financial issues, deputies said in court records. Bradley Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and two felony weapons violations for his...
If you would have asked Fatima Belhak eight years ago about having children, she would have said she wanted three or four, hoping to raise at least one daughter along with her soon-to-be-born son. Now, after living for years with debilitating pain, decreased mobility and other health issues because of...
Comments / 0