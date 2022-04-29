ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Joseph Matthew Beach, 37, Sioux City, failure to appear, forgery, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 27, five years prison. Craig Scott Allen, 55, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Cameron Kyle Smith, 41, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy