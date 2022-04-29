What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...

JOLIET, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO