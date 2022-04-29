What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
Racine police say the woman arrested Monday was not only in a sexual relationship with the man accused of killing Brittany Booker, but she also drove him to his mother’s house in Chicago after he killed Booker. Diamond Hood was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced in connection with a deadly accident that happened in 2020. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that Briar W. True was sentenced to the maximum of 364 days in jail for the offense of speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour. The sentencing […]
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person involved in a single-vehicle crash was airlifted to an area hospital Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. The car flipped during the crash. A helicopter got to the scene to take the injured […]
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday. Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. […]
ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — After nearly three years, the case of the death of Allissa Martin is picking back up. Martin died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage on June 2, 2019. Martin’s husband, Bradley Jenkins, was arrested and charged during the investigation of her death, but those charges were […]
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a suspect while trying to set up spike strips to end a high-speed pursuit. According to the Illinois State Police, Galesburg Police were responding to a call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas […]
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
ALPHA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday was a deadly morning for law enforcement after Galesburg police responded to a report of a suspect with a gun. The suspect has been identified as Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, IL. He has been charged with: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful possession of […]
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 163 in effect until 8 p.m. this evening for several areas in Illinois, with 31 counties in central Illinois These include Champaign County, Coles County, Douglas County, Effingham County, Macon County, Sangamon County, Shelby County, Vermilion county and more. To view the full list […]
