New Bedford, MA

Tiffany Pacheco, who submitted $240K in false COVID jobless claims while working for Dept. of Unemployment Assistance, sentenced to three and a half years in prison

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
A former employee of the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance was sentenced three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to to fraud and identity theft charges for falsely requesting more than $240,000 in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tiffany...

Cherilyn Hughes
3d ago

no background check, criminal check before being hired for her role? seems employment at the unemployment was the perfect scenery. odd desision to hire her tbh

