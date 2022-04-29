ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Students stabbed at a Rockland County high school

Mid-Hudson News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING VALLEY – Three students were injured during a large fight at Spring Valley High School Friday afternoon around the time of dismissal. Several police...

midhudsonnews.com

PIX11

Bronx teacher accused of choking student in school cafeteria

FOXHURST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teacher in the Bronx was hit with charges after he allegedly choked a student inside the school cafeteria on Thursday, police said Friday. Chester Hingle, 45, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Hingle was accused of putting his hands […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police actively investigating Hyde Park shooting that injured a woman

HYDE PARK – Multiple police agencies along with fire and EMS personnel responded to reports of “shots fired” at 50 North Cross Road in Staatsburg Friday afternoon. Initial radio communications indicated that a woman had sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest. At 3:25 p.m. on April...
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Hempstead Man Sentenced For Role In Major Drug Trafficking Ring

A 43-year-old Long Island man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 39 separate charges for his role in a drug trafficking ring. Able McTootle, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years' post-release supervision on Thursday, April 28, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY

