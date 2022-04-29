ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

Johnson’s Pond controversy continues at Senate hearing

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9ECK_0fOPNzkb00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tensions continue to increase regarding the water levels at a Coventry pond.

Residents testified at a Senate hearing Wednesday in favor of a bill that would give the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) authority over the water levels of Johnson’s Pond.

The pond’s water levels have been a source of controversy since the new owners bought the water flow rights and have kept the pond water at “dangerous levels,” according to residents.

The bill would allow DEM to control the water levels and would impose a $60,000 per day fine on those who divert “water flow out of Johnson’s Pond without the approval of the director of DEM.” A second bill looks to allocate funding for DEM to conduct an environmental study on the pond and surrounding wetlands.

Soscia Holdings LLC purchased the water flow rights and the dam of the pond in 2020 . The owners currently have control of the water levels.

Patrick Dougherty, an attorney representing the owners, testified against the bill that would give DEM control of the pond’s levels, calling it unconstitutional.

“This act you are trying to pass here is now taking my clients’ private property control of its own private property and place it in DEM who have no experience in operation of this dam whatsoever,” Dougherty said.

Jennifer Ludwig, vice president of the Coventry Town Council, testified in favor of the bill. She argued that the pond’s water levels affect the entire area even if it is private property.

“It makes sense for the DEM to have a role in a dam’s operations that have substantial impact to the surrounding towns,” Ludwig said.

Residents of the area are concerned the low water levels are affecting the pond’s wildlife. The owners claim the low water levels are meant to flush the pond and devegetate growth and are allowed to fluctuate under a lease agreement.

Both bills, sponsored by Sen. Lou Raptakis, have been held for further study.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coventry, RI
Government
City
Coventry, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#The Pond#Dem#Soscia Holdings Llc#The Coventry Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WPRI 12 News

Firefighters battle blaze at landmark New Hampshire hotel

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters responded to a major fire at a landmark New Hampshire hotel Saturday afternoon. A section of Route 16 in North Conway was shut down as emergency crews battled the blaze at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, WMUR-TV reported. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on […]
ACCIDENTS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy