4 arrested after police pursuit ends on Rochester's northwest side

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people were arrested after a police pursuit that started in Rochester, entered Gates and ended on Rochester's northwest side Friday afternoon. New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a seatbelt violation, and...

