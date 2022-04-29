ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Auditions now open for two summer shows at Hi-Liners Musical Theatre

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
It’s a Disney summer spectacular at Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre, and auditions are now open for two big shows lined up for July and August.

Mark your calendar to submit a video audition for Disney’s Descendants: The Musical by Monday, May 2, and audition in-person for Disney’s Moana JR. by Monday, May 9.

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

This is the Hi-Liners MainStage production of the year. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants: The Musical is a new on-stage musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the film trilogy. The show will be a full-length production with detailed sets and costumes.

  • Open to ages: 11-22
  • Video auditions: Due May 2
  • Callbacks and dance auditions: May 7 (video callbacks for college students can be arranged)
  • Performances: July 23-24 and 28-31

Disney’s Moana JR.

A musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, Moana JR. is a heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

  • Open to ages: 7-16
  • Auditions: May 9
  • Callbacks: May 14
  • Performances: Aug. 26-28

Registration is required to audition. Visit www.hi-liners.org to register, get audition requirements and tips, rehearsal dates, and more.

Both shows will be performed at the Highline Performing Arts Center at 401 S 152nd Street in Burien.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.

For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.

