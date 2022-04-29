ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases

York News-Times
 4 days ago

This week's local crime and court...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
York News-Times

Arraignment held in drug trafficking case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been held in a case where a man from Iowa is accused of hauling drugs through York County. Lucas Benn, 21, of Gilbert, Iowa, appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker. According to court documents, a...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police release names of suspect and officer involved in weekend Beatrice shooting

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police released the identities of a man shot in a confrontation with police and the officer who shot him. Chief Bruce Lang says 35-year-old Bradley Allen, who has a Lincoln address…was the man struck by multiple shots fired by a Beatrice Police Officer, after Allen had fled from a vehicle in Beatrice, that earlier was involved in a high-speed chase.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person sentenced, two convicted in Stanton County District Court

STANTON, Neb. -- A prison sentence and two guilty verdicts were given in Stanton County District Court on Monday. 40-year-old Robynn Hebda of Omaha was sentenced to 9-12 years in prison following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Hebda was originally arrested last October by the...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County

AURORA, Neb. (Press Release) - On Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends, which occurred in southern Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Nebraska State...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals: 40 People Arrested In Black Hawk County In Last 4 Weeks

(Waterloo, IA) — The U-S Marshals Service reports that 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the last four weeks in what is being called Operation Washout, Waterloo. According to a news release, the suspects are sex offenders, violent criminals, and fugitives facing state, federal, and local charges. Twenty-two of the 40 are accused of having connections to organized crime or gangs. The next phase of the operation will involve tracking fugitives who have recently fled the area. The Marshals Service and 10 other law enforcement agencies have been involved in the operation.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA

