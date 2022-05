Post Malone is about to have the time of his life! He’s set to have a baby with his longtime girlfriend, and in a new statement he said he’s “excited” to become a dad. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told TMZ on May 3 about the pregnancy. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

