Millcreek Township will receive sealed bids labeled for the Millcreek Township Milling and Paving Project 2022, until 2:00 P.M., May 12, 2022, at the office of the Millcreek Township Supervisors, Millcreek Township Municipal Building, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2037, at which time and place all bids will be publicly...