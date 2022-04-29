ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single doses of a highly selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 1 (lenrispodun) in healthy volunteers: a randomized pharmaco-fMRI clinical trial

By Sahib S. Khalsa
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenrispodun is a potent and highly selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase (PDE) type 1, which is thought to prolong intracellular second messenger signaling within cortical and subcortical dopaminergic brain regions. This is the first study of a PDE1 inhibitor in healthy volunteers using behavioral and neuroimaging approaches to examine its effects on...

www.nature.com

#Clinical Research#Volunteers#Fmri#Inhibitor#Phosphodiesterase
CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
