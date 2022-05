HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hannah Lapham, age 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 22, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to one year of probation for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. The term of probation includes three months of home confinement.

YORK, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO