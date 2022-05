LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball.

The MLB says the suspension is for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Time already served would not be counted on this new suspension.

Bauer plans to appeal the decision.

