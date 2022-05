Amidst the pandemic and rise of the BLM protests in 2020, controversy arose concerning several among the Vanderpump Rules cast. Longtime alums Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired by the Bravo network at the time, after their former co-star, Faith Stowers, came forward about how they called the police on her over a fake incident. Then, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were axed from the show due to the discovery of racial slurs on their social media. It’s been two years since all of that transpired, and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump has shared some honest thoughts on possibly bringing those controversial stars back into the fold for the potential tenth season.

