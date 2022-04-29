ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Exclusive: Dr. Dobbs reflects on his position ahead of resignation

By Kayla Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGcbw_0fOPHdn700

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is resigning at the end of July . He spoke about the work he’s done since starting his position in 2018 and his decision to resign.

Dobbs said his decision to resign was hard to make, stating that even though the last few years were more difficult, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has been a great place to work. He values his experience highly.

Baby formula shortages affecting Mississippi mothers

He explained that he knew there would eventually come a time to leave. He knew he wanted to go back to working as a doctor. He believes now is a good time for new leadership within the agency.

Dobbs wasn’t expecting to have to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said the agency was able to catch up quickly. He said the agency struggled with a health equity response at the start of the pandemic. However, the focus now is working on pandemic planning and health equity.

“I think in moments of frustration, I might have said a couple of things that got some people stirred up. In hindsight, there’s not a lot you can do. I would have tried harder if I could, but I just don’t know if that was possible,” said Dobbs.

He spoke about another epidemic that’s plaguing Mississippi, as well. Dobbs said HIV prevention needs to be invested in. Mississippi is number one in chlamydia and gonorrhea, which he said is “really bad.” As for syphilis, Mississippi is tied with Nevada for number one. The state is also growing in congenital syphilis.

He said there’s a lot of work to be done in those areas. He hopes he’ll have the opportunity to focus on those issues in his new role, whatever it may be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

162 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 162 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 797,575 with 12,444 deaths. MSDH […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center. Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLFY News 10

Alabama cornerback arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Health#Msdh#Chlamydia#Gonorrhea
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi Aquarium by former employee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination. The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021. Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a […]
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Beloved Ocean Springs rooster believed to have been killed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy