GODFREY – Robert "Bob" and Beverly (McNear) Moore of Godfrey will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 11. Wedding vows were exchanged on May 11, 1957 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton with Father Croake performing the ceremony. Bob Moore retired from Canteen Vending Company after 40 years and Rolling Hills Golf Course after 20 years. Beverly Moore retired from the Bank of Edwardsville after 20 years and Rolling Hills Golf Course after 15 years.

