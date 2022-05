The Pittsburgh Pirates-Detroit Tigers game has been postponed on Tuesday due to rain. Michael Pineda was scheduled to pitch for the Tigers and Bryse Wilson was penciled in for the Pirates. The game has been made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Pineda will start the first game, while Alex Faedo will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to make his MLB debut and start the second leg. The Pirates will presumably follow up Wilson with Jose Quintana in Game 2 on Wednesday.

