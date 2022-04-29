ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Armed Robber Hits North Merrick Gas Station, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQkDH_0fOPFUIW00
The BP gas station on Merrick Avenue in North Merrick that was robbed Wednesday, April 27. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the loose following an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

It happened late Wednesday, April 27 in North Merrick, at the BP station on Merrick Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

After entering the store at around 10:30 p.m., the suspect pointed a handgun at a 22-year-old employee and demanded that he open the register, police said.

The employee complied and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No customers were inside at the time and nobody was injured, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old with an average build, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a yellow reflective vest, black pants, black hat and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All tips remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Trio Busted Selling THC At Two Massapequa Shops, Police Say

Three men were busted on Long Island for allegedly selling THC at two shops. The men were arrested in Massapequa on Tuesday, April 26, during an overdose investigation by Nassau County Police. According to detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident was conducted at Sunrise...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
North Merrick, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Long Island#Robbery#Crime Stoppers#Bp
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
263K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy