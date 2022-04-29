ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

College Hoops Transfer Portal Situation Takes a New Direction as Emmitt Matthews Coming Back to WVU

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to MetroNews, a familiar face is returning to West Virginia’s men’s basketball program for his final collegiate season. Fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced...

WHSV

JMU lacrosse takes regular-season championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse defeated Drexel 18-12 to claim its first outright regular-season championship since 2019. The Dukes improve to 13-4 and 6-0 in conference play. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with five goals on 11 shots. Senior Ava Frantz scored four goals while four Dukes recorded hat tricks.
HARRISONBURG, VA
extrainningsoftball.com

James Madison’s 2022 Season Officially Over Following Lauren Bernett’s Passing

One week after the tragic passing of James Madison sophomore Lauren Bernett, the Dukes officially announced the end of their 2022 season on Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDVM 25

Flynn Inks Virginia Tech Transfer

West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Sam Hillegas to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Hillegas, projected to wrestle at 149 pounds, makes his way to WVU with three years of eligibility remaining after recording a 10-7 record at 141 pounds in two years at Virginia Tech. “We […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
NBC 29 News

No. 7 Hokies defeat No. 11 UVA 5-2 in series opener at The Dish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 11 Virginia baseball team lost 5-2 against No. 7 Virginia Tech in Game One of their three game series on Friday at Disharoon Park. Hokies starting pitcher Griffin Green went 7.0 innings, and allowed one run on seven hits. The Cavaliers left seven runners...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Lootpress

Rachel Ring signs with Concord University for cheer

Some people are fortunate enough to turn their passion into a lifelong job. Woodrow Wilson senior cheer standout Rachel Ring is hoping she will be one of those people. “I thought I wanted to do physical therapy for the longest time, but I love cheer and I love coaching,” Ring said. “I think I am going to (major in) business and open up my own cheer gym. I have always done that and I think I would like it.”
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

College Basketball: Concord’s Osborne announces retirement

ATHENS, W.Va. – After 22 seasons on the sidelines for the Concord University women’s basketball program, head coach Kenny Osborne announced his retirement from coaching Sunday evening. During his two-plus decade run at the Carter Center on Christie/Cox Court, Osborne amassed 306 wins, and totaled 318 career wins—counting...
ATHENS, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
BLUEFIELD, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport High Grad Grant DuVall One of 52 Students Named as WVU Foundation Outstanding Senior

A Black Appalachian first-generation college student graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average, a two-term Mountaineer Mascot passionate about finding novel therapies for mental health disorders and a young entrepreneur who has worked to empower small farmers in West Virginia are among the accomplished student leaders who have been honored with West Virginia University’s most prestigious student award, the Order of Augusta.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Baltimore Times

Bowie State Crowned CIAA Northern Division Champions, Enters Tournament as No. 3 Seed

BOWIE, Md. – For the first time in five years, the Bowie State softball program has been crowned the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division Champions announced by the league office Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs will enter this year’s conference tournament as the No. 3 seed overall and will host No. 6 Elizabeth City State (10-6) in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
BOWIE, MD

