College Hoops Transfer Portal Situation Takes a New Direction as Emmitt Matthews Coming Back to WVU

One week after the tragic passing of James Madison sophomore Lauren Bernett, the Dukes officially announced the end of their 2022 season on Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

