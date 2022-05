When most of us think of the month of May and food, our minds immediately go to Memorial Day and the kickoff to summer backyard barbecue season. But let’s not forget we don’t have to wait until the end of the month for a tasty foodie celebration! Nope, not Mother’s Day Brunch either. Only a few days until Cinco de Mayo! My family can’t get enough of all things tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, salsa and more. Most Mexican restaurants have specials on May 5th, and maybe even patio parties with margaritas flowing. However, if you want a simple celebration at home, it doesn’t get easier than this classic Ground Beef Taco recipe.

