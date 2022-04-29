ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Taco Bell awards scholarships to 11 upstate employees

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6uT6_0fOPCsSt00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Eleven Upstate New York Taco Bell employees have been awarded Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarships. Each employee received $10,000, for an overall total of $110,000.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The Taco Bell Foundation awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to 772 students across the country. Each student, between the ages of 16 and 26, submitted a two-minute video describing their passion, a positive change they want to make in the world, and how their education will help them achieve that goal.

Recipients

  • Sean Pettis of Queensbury
    • Belmont University for Music
  • Elisabeth Dona of Fulton
    • St. John Fisher for PreMed
  • Bryanna Aldrich of Cortland
    • Nazareth College for Physical Therapy
  • Rebecca Blackburn of Brockport
    • SUNY Geneseo for Veterinary Science
  • Abby Schaumberg of Webster
    • Temple University for Media and Broadcasting
  • Julia Van Doren of Henrietta
    • SUNY Oswego for Graphic Design/Business
  • Garret Webster of Fairport
    • University of Vermont for Engineering
  • Lauren Wiggins of Greece
    • Undecided school for Nursing
  • Sienna Carlenius of Greece
    • Undecided school for Nursing
  • Julia Ferris of Greece
    • Dameon College for Computer Science
  • Grace Cardinal of Perinton
    • Undecided school for Dance
Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza for good

“We couldn’t be prouder of our Live Mas Scholars and are excited to see what the future holds for them,” said Jessica Woodburn, Director of Marketing. These Taco Bell restaurants are owned and operated by Hospitality Syracuse, Inc, a local franchise organization.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Speeder pulls gun after neighbors ask him to slow down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Westside resident is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on neighbors that asked him to slow down while speeding through their neighborhood. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the incident happened along the 6900 block of Pearl Ridge, shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. EPPD […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
Syracuse, NY
Society
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Queensbury, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse, NY
Education
City
Greece, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Nazareth College#Food Drink#Taco Bell Live Mas#The Taco Bell Foundation#Fulton St John Fisher#Henrietta Suny Oswego#Graphic Design#Perinton Undecided#Dance Taco Bell#Mexican
NEWS10 ABC

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taking a day off isn’t high on a list of favorite things for Paul Goldschmidt, but the St. Louis first baseman knows it can help. Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the Cardinals bullpen made it stand up Monday in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NEWS10 ABC

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment. The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, the European Commission, has been investigating Apple since 2020. The commission’s preliminary view...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

German opposition leader visits Kyiv, Scholz refuses to go

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s conservative opposition leader traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that he wouldn’t be visiting Ukraine any time soon. Scholz has traded barbs with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “ferocity” and resolve of Ukrainians face to face with their leader in a weekend visit to Kyiv undertaken in extraordinary secrecy. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the...
FOREIGN POLICY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy