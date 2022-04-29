Ft. Bliss searching for missing soldier
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing.
Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male.
Acido is described as being 5’ 9” in height, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair, Brown Eyes, and wearing a military uniform.South Texas woman stashed $1.3 million in heroin, high-grade meth in gas tank
Officials say Acido was last seen at 5 PM, on Wednesday, April 27 at Fort Bliss in a White, 2015 Honda Accord with TX License Plate PYG6392.
Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at 915-744-1603.East Texas 16-year-old sets fishing world record
- How to update Chrome after Google identifies security problems
- ‘Baby Boomers ONLY’: Dollar Tree manager out of job over help wanted sign
- CFA to offer free entrée to veterans, teachers, first responders and more
- Amazon workers lose paid COVID leave
- 3 children killed in Terry County crash during rain
- Driver claims she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase, police say
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0