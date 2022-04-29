ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ft. Bliss searching for missing soldier

By Chris Babcock
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vc2uF_0fOPCbhm00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing.

Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male.

Acido is described as being 5’ 9” in height, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair, Brown Eyes, and wearing a military uniform.

South Texas woman stashed $1.3 million in heroin, high-grade meth in gas tank

Officials say Acido was last seen at 5 PM, on Wednesday, April 27 at Fort Bliss in a White, 2015 Honda Accord with TX License Plate PYG6392.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at 915-744-1603.

East Texas 16-year-old sets fishing world record
Jayson Acido – Photo courtesy Fort Bliss

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo, 21, in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Fort Bliss, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#South Texas#East Texas#Ktsm#Honda#Tx License Plate Pyg6392#Covid#Gps
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy