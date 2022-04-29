ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

‘Red dogs’ arrive in Yellowstone and Grand Teton

By Buckrail @ Lindsay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYOMING — It’s calving season for Bison in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, with new calves increasing herd sizes in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. According to Yellowstone National Park, baby calves are born in late April and early May with reddish-brown coats. They are nicknamed “red dogs” for their coat...

