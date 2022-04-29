ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guyton, GA

Guyton man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

By Molly Curley
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yN3v0_0fOPBmNY00

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Guyton man pleaded guilty Friday to charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

More News from WRBL

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 44-year-old Brian Ulrich pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his actions before, during and after the Capitol breach.

“His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” a statement from the DOJ read.

Officials said in the weeks leading up to the attack, using an app called “Signal,” Ulrich encouraged others in an “Oath Keepers of Georgia” group to join him in Washington.

“I seriously wonder what it would take just to get ever patriot marching around the capital armed? Just to show our government how powerless they are!” he messaged the group in one chat on Dec. 5, 2020.

Suspect in double murder on Fort Benning Road appears in Recorder’s Court

“If there’s a Civil War then there’s a Civil War,” another one of his messages read.

According to the DOJ, Ulrich purchased items including tactical gear, two-way radio receivers, a recon backpack, a tactical holster, a medical tourniquet and a half skull motorcycle helmet. Officials said he was told by a co-conspirator that firearms would be made available.

On the day of the attack, wearing some of the aforementioned items, Ulrich and others traveled to the Capitol on golf carts. He and others formed a military “stack” formation and marched in a line up the stairs of the east side of the Capitol, entering the building at 3:22 p.m., the DOJ said.

“After officers deployed chemical-irritant spray, Ulrich left the Capitol and gathered with other co-conspirators approximately 100 feet from the building,” the department stated. “In the aftermath of Jan. 6, Ulrich continued to communicate with co-conspirators on Signal, including one message urging them to ‘stay below the radar.'”

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Ulrich was arrested on Aug. 9, 2021, in Guyton. He was among 11 defendants indicted on Jan. 12, 2022, on seditious conspiracy and other charges.

The Guyton man is said to be the second member of the far-right Oath Keepers group to plead guilty, following Joshua James of Alabama in early March.

The remaining nine defendants have pleaded not guilty, including the Oath Keepers founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes.

Ulrich faces up to 20 years in prison for the seditious conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for obstruction.

No word yet on when he will be sentenced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
Savannah Morning News

Jan. 6 details emerge as Savannah-area member of Oath Keepers enters plea agreement

A Savannah-area member of the group, Guyton resident Brian Ulrich, pleaded guilty to felony sedition charges last week. He is the second Oath Keeper to enter a plea agreement and is expected to provide "substantial cooperation" to authorities in testifying against others involved in the planning of the attempted coup d'etat in exchange for a lighter sentence.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guyton, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsav#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Congress#Recorder S Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy