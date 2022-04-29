ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News and World Report

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

(WHTM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

The number one school in Pennsylvania was Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, which was also named the 10th best school in the nation with a 98% graduation rate and a 95.5 college readiness score.

Here are the top 10 public high schools in Pennsylvania:

Top 10 Pennsylvania Public High Schools in 2022:

  1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School (Philadelphia City School District) Philadelphia, PA
  2. Downingtown STEM Academy (Downingtown Area School District) Downington, PA
  3. Radnor High School (Radnor Township School District) Radnor, PA
  4. Conestoga High School (Tredyffrin-Easttown School District) Berwyn, PA
  5. Central High School (Philadelphia City School District) Philadelphia, PA
  6. Unionville High School (Unionville-Chadds Ford School District) Kennett Square, PA
  7. Peters Township High School (Peters Township School District) Mcmurray, PA
  8. Central Bucks High School-East (Central Bucks School District) Doylestown, PA
  9. Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 (Pittsburgh School District) Pittsburgh, PA
  10. New Hope-Solebury High School (New Hope-Solebury School District) New Hope, PA

Hershey High School finished 12th on the list and 551st in the country with a 95% graduation rate and a 54.1 college readiness score. York Suburban Senior High School finished 56th in the state with a 93% graduation rate and a 24.1 college readiness score.

The full list of top public schools in the country can be found on the US News and World Report website.

