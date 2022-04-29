Gunfire in road rage incident in North Augusta, suspect sought

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a man accused of firing a gun into another vehicle during a road rage incident in North Augusta.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident began Friday afternoon on Knox Avenue near the intersection of East Martintown Road.

The suspect, described as a black man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, driving a tan SUV, allegedly cut the victim off in traffic while driving down Knox Avenue.

Once they came to a stop light, the suspect then reportedly began yelling at the victim. Once they came to the intersection of E. Martintown Road and Atomic Road, the suspect then fired into the victim’s vehicle with a handgun.

The victim then sped away to the nearby Sprint Station with the suspect following him until the off-ramp, where he fled into Georgia.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted and is on the lookout for the suspect.

No further information has been provided.

