Suspect facing charges after SWAT standoff in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is facing charges after a standoff with SWAT in Xenia Thursday.
The Xenia Police Division said officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Miami Avenue on a report of an emotionally disturbed person.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a resident who said her roommate was having a mental health episode. She told police the suspect was destroying property in the home and making homicidal, as well as suicidal threats.Read more top stories on WDTN.com
Police said the suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom and refused to come out. The Greene County Regional SWAT Team was called and a search warrant was obtained. Negotiations were attempted but unsuccessful.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody by SWAT and transported to a local hospital. The suspect is facing charges of domestic violence by threats and aggravated menacing.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0