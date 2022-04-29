Suspect facing charges after SWAT standoff in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is facing charges after a standoff with SWAT in Xenia Thursday.

The Xenia Police Division said officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Miami Avenue on a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a resident who said her roommate was having a mental health episode. She told police the suspect was destroying property in the home and making homicidal, as well as suicidal threats.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom and refused to come out. The Greene County Regional SWAT Team was called and a search warrant was obtained. Negotiations were attempted but unsuccessful.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by SWAT and transported to a local hospital. The suspect is facing charges of domestic violence by threats and aggravated menacing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

