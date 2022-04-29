ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City dominates final TRV meet of OHSET regular season

By Miles Vance
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IN3xe_0fOP7PdA00 Next up, the best athletes from OC, Wilsonville, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge head to state.

Oregon City finished the final Oregon High School Equestrians Teams meet of the regular season right where it finished all those that preceded it — on top.

The Pioneers capped the regular season by scoring 879 points to beat second-place Molalla's 723 and third-place Wilsonville's 444 during the April 14-17 event at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

The Pioneers won every meet of the season and walk away as the 2022 Tri-River Valley district champions with 2,579 points, while Molalla placed second with 2,139 and Wilsonville third with 1,323. The complete TRV season scoring included: Oregon City 2,579, Molalla 2,139, Wilsonville 1,323, Colton 1,246, Lake Oswego 1,156, Lakeridge 816, West Linn 300.

Oregon City has qualified 10 athletes for the OHSET state championships, set for May 12-15 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Sophomore Anna Hamersly will lead the team after qualifying in 10 events. Senior Eva Howard, junior Grace Duyn and Hamersly head to state after qualifying in all five of their individual events (athletes are allowed to compete in a maximum of five individual events in OHSET).

Duyn won gold medals in all five of her individual events at district — the only athlete to do so in the entire district. In the past eight years, only one other Oregon City athlete matched that achievement — Mikayla Wacker, who won all gold in 2019.

Duyn led the Pioneers all season, scoring the most individual points in all three district meets.

"The kids are very excited to attend the OHSET state championships," said Oregon City coach Angie Wacker, noting that the past two state meets were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The complete team scoring for the final TRV meet of the season included: Oregon City 879, Molalla 723, Wilsonville 444, Colton 410, Lake Oswego 400, Lakeridge 274, West Linn 82.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzr55_0fOP7PdA00

Here are the results of the final district meet for the OC athletes.

Top-three finishers

Oregon City: Trail — 1st Hamersly, 2nd Howard; Showmanship — 1st Duyn, 2nd Howard; In Hand Trail — 2nd Hamersly; IHOR — 1st "A" Hamersly, Howard, Braelee Borden, Joie Ellington; Saddle Seat — 1st Duyn, 2nd Ellington, 3rd Hamersly; Hunt Seat — 2nd Duyn; Dressage — 1st Duyn, 2nd Howard; Team Versatility — 1st "B" Borden, Ellington, Brooklin Olson, René Haltiner; 3rd "A" Hamersly, Howard, Duyn, Hailey Mongrain; Drill — 2nd Hamersly, Borden, Haltiner, Brook Simpson, Olson, Ellington; Driving — 3rd Josie Davis; Western — 1st Duyn, 2nd Howard; Working Pairs — 1st "A" Howard and Duyn, 2nd "B" Hamersly and Ellington, 3rd "D" Borden and Haltiner; Two Man Birangle — 3rd "B" Olson and Mongrain; Team Canadian Flags — 1st "B" Duyn, Ellington, Haltiner, Sophia Allee; 3rd "A" Hamersly, Borden, Olson, Mongrain; Barrels — 2nd Hamersly, 3rd Simpson; Figure 8 — 2nd Borden; Keyhole — 1st Borden, 2nd Mongrain; Steer Daubing — 3rd Hamersly.

Wilsonville: Dressage — 3rd Serena Remley; Hunt Seat Equitation — 1st Jordan Pierson; Reining — 2nd Kaitlyn Widener; Showmanship — 3rd Remley; Trail Equitation — 3rd Pierson; Reining — 2nd Widener; Individual Flags — 3rd Meagan Harris; Team Versatility — 2nd Remley, Grace Nelson, Paris Chamberlin, Harris; Freestyle Fours — 1st Kaylee Lindstrom, Nelson, Chamberlin, Harris; Team Sorting — 2nd Chamberlin, Harris.

Lake Oswego: Hunt Seat Equitation — 3rd Grace Rich; Hunt Seat Over Fences — 1st Rich, 2nd Victoria Wadlow, 3rd Sarah Clarke; Reining — 1st Alexandra Boot; Keyhole — 3rd Boot; Individual Flags — 2nd Boot; Freestyle 5+ — 3rd Rich, Desmond Pollock, Melisa Mamakli, Wadlow, Lily McMullen, Clarke, Adison Gurley.

Lakeridge: Working Rancher — 1st Madeline Bell, 2nd Alex Moyle, 3rd Paige Hebert.

Oregon City boosting Arch Bridge with Preserve Our Past contest

Student artists, poets can get an extra $50 prize in honor of 100th anniversary of construction of crossing to West LinnCity officials and Oregon City Optimist Club members are putting a special focus on the Arch Bridge this year their third-annual Preserve Our Past Art & Poetry contest for young artists. Oregon City's budget is incentivizing that kids create art and poetry to help celebrate this year's 100th anniversary of the Arch Bridge. Normally, contest winners get $150 for first-place pieces, $100 for second place and $50 for and third place in each category. In addition, the two best entries...
OREGON CITY, OR
Forget 'keep Portland weird,' Oregon City invented quirky

Falls View Tavern hopes new 'Fractal Trinketing' bar top will put watering hole on the map Oregon City, as the first city incorporated west of the Rocky Mountains, has had a significantly longer period in which to reinvent itself compared to its "keep Portland weird" northern upstart. Oregon City's enduring claims to superior weirdness included the April 1 unveiling of Drea McLaughlin's custom piece of art as the bar top for the century-old Falls View Tavern. McLaughlin, an OC resident, used a fractal burning technique that resembles lightning flashes to create the bar-top art. She elevated the surface of the...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problemsOregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist. In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions, such as Multnomah County that added safety officers at some library locations in 2016. Like OC's future hire, Multnomah's safety officers are library staff, not police officers or security guards, although they often have backgrounds in law enforcement. "The library safety specialist will work out of our circulation division, performing circulation...
OREGON CITY, OR
Opinion: ODOT pedestrian bridge is tolling 'consolation prize'

Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities. What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a...
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

Underground adventure at the Oregon Caves | Grant's Getaways

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — In this week's getaway, we travel to a national park in Southern Oregon that you may have missed! It’s underground adventure at the Oregon Caves where touchable history reaches back 250 million years. Some of the best travel experiences across Oregon happen at places...
OREGON STATE
KULR8

Rocky women's basketball team adds transfer Morgan Baird from Portland State

BILLINGS — Morgan Baird, who played the past two seasons at Division I Portland State, has signed to join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College. Baird is a 5-foot-11 forward. She averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes while appearing in 27 games in the Big Sky Conference last season with the Vikings. As a freshman in 2020-21, Baird averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds, and averaged 15.6 minutes while making five starts in 23 appearances.
BILLINGS, MT
Oregon City car show benefit to return after two-year hiatus

Cascade Pacific Plymouth Club has raised $26,450 in Clackamas Community College scholarship funds since 2015Oregon City's popular antique car show — free to all families who wish to be spectators — is back after a two-year hiatus, with car-entrant fees again benefiting Clackamas Community College. Cascade Pacific Plymouth Club will return to Clackamette Park with Cruise-In Down By the Riverside on Saturday, June 18. As usual, the event will benefit scholarships for CCC auto-technology students, said Robin Will, editor of the Cascade Pacific Plymouth Club's newsletter. Since 2015, CPPC has funded $26,450 in scholarship funds and contributed more than $2,000...
OREGON CITY, OR
