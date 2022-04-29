Oregon City dominates final TRV meet of OHSET regular season

Next up, the best athletes from OC, Wilsonville, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge head to state.

Oregon City finished the final Oregon High School Equestrians Teams meet of the regular season right where it finished all those that preceded it — on top.

The Pioneers capped the regular season by scoring 879 points to beat second-place Molalla's 723 and third-place Wilsonville's 444 during the April 14-17 event at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

The Pioneers won every meet of the season and walk away as the 2022 Tri-River Valley district champions with 2,579 points, while Molalla placed second with 2,139 and Wilsonville third with 1,323. The complete TRV season scoring included: Oregon City 2,579, Molalla 2,139, Wilsonville 1,323, Colton 1,246, Lake Oswego 1,156, Lakeridge 816, West Linn 300.

Oregon City has qualified 10 athletes for the OHSET state championships, set for May 12-15 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Sophomore Anna Hamersly will lead the team after qualifying in 10 events. Senior Eva Howard, junior Grace Duyn and Hamersly head to state after qualifying in all five of their individual events (athletes are allowed to compete in a maximum of five individual events in OHSET).

Duyn won gold medals in all five of her individual events at district — the only athlete to do so in the entire district. In the past eight years, only one other Oregon City athlete matched that achievement — Mikayla Wacker, who won all gold in 2019.

Duyn led the Pioneers all season, scoring the most individual points in all three district meets.

"The kids are very excited to attend the OHSET state championships," said Oregon City coach Angie Wacker, noting that the past two state meets were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The complete team scoring for the final TRV meet of the season included: Oregon City 879, Molalla 723, Wilsonville 444, Colton 410, Lake Oswego 400, Lakeridge 274, West Linn 82.

Here are the results of the final district meet for the OC athletes.

Top-three finishers

Oregon City: Trail — 1st Hamersly, 2nd Howard; Showmanship — 1st Duyn, 2nd Howard; In Hand Trail — 2nd Hamersly; IHOR — 1st "A" Hamersly, Howard, Braelee Borden, Joie Ellington; Saddle Seat — 1st Duyn, 2nd Ellington, 3rd Hamersly; Hunt Seat — 2nd Duyn; Dressage — 1st Duyn, 2nd Howard; Team Versatility — 1st "B" Borden, Ellington, Brooklin Olson, René Haltiner; 3rd "A" Hamersly, Howard, Duyn, Hailey Mongrain; Drill — 2nd Hamersly, Borden, Haltiner, Brook Simpson, Olson, Ellington; Driving — 3rd Josie Davis; Western — 1st Duyn, 2nd Howard; Working Pairs — 1st "A" Howard and Duyn, 2nd "B" Hamersly and Ellington, 3rd "D" Borden and Haltiner; Two Man Birangle — 3rd "B" Olson and Mongrain; Team Canadian Flags — 1st "B" Duyn, Ellington, Haltiner, Sophia Allee; 3rd "A" Hamersly, Borden, Olson, Mongrain; Barrels — 2nd Hamersly, 3rd Simpson; Figure 8 — 2nd Borden; Keyhole — 1st Borden, 2nd Mongrain; Steer Daubing — 3rd Hamersly.

Wilsonville: Dressage — 3rd Serena Remley; Hunt Seat Equitation — 1st Jordan Pierson; Reining — 2nd Kaitlyn Widener; Showmanship — 3rd Remley; Trail Equitation — 3rd Pierson; Reining — 2nd Widener; Individual Flags — 3rd Meagan Harris; Team Versatility — 2nd Remley, Grace Nelson, Paris Chamberlin, Harris; Freestyle Fours — 1st Kaylee Lindstrom, Nelson, Chamberlin, Harris; Team Sorting — 2nd Chamberlin, Harris.

Lake Oswego: Hunt Seat Equitation — 3rd Grace Rich; Hunt Seat Over Fences — 1st Rich, 2nd Victoria Wadlow, 3rd Sarah Clarke; Reining — 1st Alexandra Boot; Keyhole — 3rd Boot; Individual Flags — 2nd Boot; Freestyle 5+ — 3rd Rich, Desmond Pollock, Melisa Mamakli, Wadlow, Lily McMullen, Clarke, Adison Gurley.

Lakeridge: Working Rancher — 1st Madeline Bell, 2nd Alex Moyle, 3rd Paige Hebert.