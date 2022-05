ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 163 in effect until 8 p.m. this evening for several areas in Illinois, with 31 counties in central Illinois These include Champaign County, Coles County, Douglas County, Effingham County, Macon County, Sangamon County, Shelby County, Vermilion county and more. To view the full list […]

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO