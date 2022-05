Last year was my first time visiting Mackinac Island (I know, what kid of Michigander am I?). It was the first time in my 36 years visiting this amazing piece of history and one of the coolest spots in the state, however there's one thing I didn't get to enjoy while there and that's the Inn at Stonecliffe, a lavish building finished in 1904, Stonecliffe was built as the largest summer residence on Mackinac Island. The Inn is a combination of 16 traditional bed & breakfast guestrooms in the Mansion and 31 suites in the Summer House. But for those who have yet to experience the Inn, you may have to wait until 2023, as one person has apparently discovered they'll be closed this year:

