Boston, MA

Boston-Area Whole Foods Market to Close, One of 6 Nationwide

By Grant Welker
NECN
 4 days ago

NECN

Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Is Back Starting Sunday

Outdoor dining season gets underway Sunday in Boston's North End, following a bitter battle between restaurant owners and Mayor Michelle Wu over a hefty fee to take part in the city's program this year. The barriers are up, and chairs and tables are just waiting to be set for customers...
BOSTON, MA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Flames casual Jamaican restaurant offers diners extraordinary taste, complete with an affordable price tag. Flames will become your destination for unforgettable Jamaican cuisine, from the popular jerk fish and jerk chicken dishes to other ethnic specialties. With three locations, each offers a unique style of preparing dishes. They also offer catering services and the orders can be tailor-made to suit a client's preferences depending on the event.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. Opens Biergarten at Arsenal Yards in Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brewery in Waltham has debuted a new outdoor space in a growing development a few miles to the east. According to a Twitter post from @BostonTweet, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. opened a biergarten in Bond Square at Arsenal Yards in Watertown over the weekend, with a Facebook post from the place saying that the 7,000-square-foot seasonal space is open Thursday through Sunday and is dog-friendly. The new biergarten joins their facility on Waverly Oaks Road in Waltham which includes both indoor and outdoor seating along with food trucks.
BOSTON, MA
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teens attack Suffolk students as new video shows them harassing a local restaurant in late March

BOSTON — New video shows a group of teens terrorizing a local restaurant in late March. The teens demand drinks and shout at customers inside Silvertone’s in Downtown Crossing. One teen even pulling a knife on a witness according to a police report. The owner was able to usher them out, but they returned and smashed the front doors, leaving shards of glass all over the floor.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Peek inside luxury Westwood, Mass., property that housed A-list celebrities

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
WESTWOOD, MA
Boston

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay set to open another restaurant in Boston

Gordon Ramsay Burger will serve butter-basted burgers, fries, scratch-made sauces, and hand-spun milkshakes. Just a few months after Gordon Ramsay opened his first Boston restaurant, he’s back to announce a new concept: a burger restaurant in the Canopy Hotel. Set to open late this year, Gordon Ramsay Burger will...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seacoast Current

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow is Bringing the Strange and Unusual to New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There is a sideshow coming to New England that will have you facing your fears. Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow brings back the concept of what was once known as a "freak show," and will have you sitting on the edge of your seat as you witness the strange and unusual.
HAMPTON, NH
Turnto10.com

BJ's Market to open in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A new BJ's Market, the first of its kind, is opening in Warwick. The store will open for business on May 6. It's in the former Toys R Us store at 375 East Ave. "BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for...
WARWICK, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Everett woman safely located

EVERETT, Mass. — An Everett woman reported missing Saturday has been found safe. Police sought the public’s help in finding Esther Yisrael, 64. Yisrael was missing since about 3 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing a green coat, black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans, according to police.
EVERETT, MA

