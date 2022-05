DES MOINES, Iowa- The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines announced yesterday that eight Des Moines non-profits will receive $45 million in endowments from Harriet and Locke Macomber, a pair of longtime Des Moines philanthropists. Organizations like the YMCA and Drake Law School will be using the money to fund specific programs. At Drake University, […]

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO