ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Leadership changes at Reflector

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

FINDLAY — As the summer season descends upon the region, the commitment to local news within the Norwalk Reflector remains as strong as ever.

That strength is something that has Jeremy Speer excited about spending more time with the Reflector and its staff.

Speer was recently named group publisher over the Register and its sister papers, as Ron Waite has taken a full-time role as the leader of the company’s Marketing and Advertising Services for Ogden Newspapers Inc. This includes our newspaper brands, magazines, contests and promotions as well as our strong digital marketing services.

Also, Rob Jenney has taken on the role of group circulation director as circulation director Diane Orihel recently retired. John Kridelbaugh will continue to serve as general manager of the Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector and as the group’s advertising director. He will be the day-to-day leader at the Reflector.

Speer has served as local publisher of The Courier in Findlay, The Advertiser-Tribune in Tiffin and Review Times in Fostoria since December 2019, and will oversee the operations in Sandusky, Norwalk, Findlay, Tiffin and Fostoria.

“The Norwalk Reflector is a very respected publication, and does a tremendous job covering its community while providing multi-media marketing platforms,” Speer said. “I am passionate about our industry and our communities and will tirelessly work to make our products as strong as possible.”

Speer has spent time in the Sandusky area during the past few years, working with Waite and his team on various cross-property projects. His column appears in the Register and Reflector on most weeks.

“I am blown away by the talent and professionalism in our group,” Speer said. “There are some incredibly creative people who work for us who care deeply about their communities and the success of our publications. We are going to continue to leverage our strengths and work together. I am grateful to also work for a company who believes in the importance of local publications.”

In the leadership team of Kridelbaugh, Jenney, Matt Westerhold, group executive editor, and Joe Centers, community editor, Speer said he is fortunate to be working alongside a group of such veteran news leaders, who share passion for the industry and vision for its future.

“We’re not going to sit on our hands,” Speer said. “You are going to see new products, ideas and ways of engaging audiences, just as the Reflector has always strived to accomplish.”

Waite served the Register and Reflector for six years, seeing the publications through their transition into Ogden’s ownership in 2019. In late 2019, Waite was promoted to group publisher over the company’s five-paper region. In 2021, his expertise in advertising had him tapped to serve Ogden in the advertising leadership role.

Waite has handled the dual role for more than year, but now will focus entirely on assisting the family-owned company’s various markets across the country.

“Serving as the publisher of the Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector has been one of the highlights of my 36 years in this industry. This is a bittersweet exit for me, as I have enjoyed my time here with this amazing group of dedicated associates who care deeply about providing the local stories to our readers.”

Speer, whose parents met in the newsroom of the Wheeling Intelligencer, is a second-generation newsman. His first jobs were spent at The Alpena News in Michigan, delivering papers, driving missed papers for circulation and writing sports stories while in high school. He graduated from Central Michigan University, before serving in various editorial leadership positions at the Herald Times in Gaylord, Michigan, and the News-Review in Petoskey, Michigan. He moved Ohio in May 2019 to become publisher of The Advertiser-Tribune. His wife, Betsy, is a high school English teacher and he has two daughters, Isabelle, 12, and Juliet, 7. He serves as a trustee on the Ohio News Media Association’s Board of Directors.

Jenney was a circulation leader at his hometown Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum before moving to Findlay 17 years ago to lead at The Courier. During that time, he became Findlay and Fostoria’s circulation director in 2013, adding responsibilities in Tiffin last year. He’s been in the newspaper industry for 43 years.

Kridelbaugh joined the group’s leadership team in early 2021 after serving in a number of leadership roles in advertising, circulation and marketing for various media companies in several states. The past 12 years have been spent in Ohio including roles as Publisher for two Ohio newspapers.

“I was part of some of Michgan’s best papers, and we often sought ideas from other strong local publications,” Speer said. “When I was there, I was well aware of the Register’s strength and commitment to journalism. Knowing that got me very excited to be associated with it, and even more excited now that I’m highly engaged with it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Toledo, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be exciting.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
City
Fostoria, OH
Findlay, OH
Business
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Findlay, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, Edison claim SBC wins

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team improved to 7-7 overall and 5-3 in the Lake Division by edging visiting Perkins by a 3-2 score on Monday. Josh Newhouse won at second singles for Norwalk, beating Will Werling (6-1, 6-1). At first doubles, Ezra Forney and Landan Klett beat Lucas Gray and Matt Chandran (6-4, 6-1), while Ethan Brown and Eli Kluding topped Wyatt Duluney and Connor Beverick (6-2, 6-2) at second doubles.
NORWALK, OH
WFMJ.com

Candidates for Ohio Governor vie for your vote

In the final days leading up to Tuesday's election, campaigning in the race for Ohio's governor is almost non-stop. 21 News grilled the major candidates to find out why they believe they are the best person for that job. Governor Mike DeWine in is proud of the state's job creation...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Ogden Newspapers Inc#The Sandusky Register#The Courier#The Advertiser Tribune#Review Times
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

Former DeLuca home in Lorain gets a refresh

The former house owned by a late Lorain businessman is getting a refresh. Steven Bullard and Jeff Sherrard are repainting the home at 2647 Skyline Drive that has long been hailed as one of the nicest in Lorain. The men started April 28 and were there a day later. It...
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
WLWT 5

Dog rescued behind Ohio Walmart takes turn for the worse

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — The health of a dog who was rescued from behind an Ohio Walmart recently took a turn for the worse, despite efforts from staff members at a humane society. The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County announced Friday on Facebook that a dog, who they...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio health departments could soon be required to promote ivermectin to treat COVID-19

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A new bill proposed by House Republicans would require boards of […] The post Ohio health departments could soon be required to promote ivermectin to treat COVID-19 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt’ kicks off today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bourbon lovers who like a bit of mystery might like this: Columbus-based Watershed Distillery, partnering with Ohio Liquor, is releasing six exclusive single-barrel selections in 29 stores throughout the state beginning today - Monday, May 2. The release – billed as Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt -...
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk tops Clyde for fifth Lake win

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School softball team erased an early 3-2 deficit with a four-run bottom of the third inning en route to a 7-4 win over visiting Clyde on Monday in an SBC Lake Division matchup. With the win, Norwalk improved to 7-11 overall and 5-3 in...
NORWALK, OH
WTOL 11

May 3 northwest Ohio primary election guide: What's on your ballot Tuesday

The May 3 primary election is here, and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of the issues and contested races in northwest Ohio. To see a sample ballot for your precinct, click here. Early voting in Ohio continues Monday. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In most counties, the early-voting center is at the county board of elections office. To find your early-voting center, click here.
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Two teachers honored at St. Paul/NCS

NORWALK — The annual Agnes Stoll Riley Culture of Excellence in Teaching award was presented recently to as pair of Norwalk Catholic School/St. Paul High School teachers. Jennifer Spragg, a JH/HS English teacher, was honored at St. Paul while Lynette Ware, a fifth-grade teacher was honord at NCS. In...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
182
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy