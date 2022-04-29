Woman in jail after Falls County pursuit

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday four people were arrested and 64 grams of meth were found after authorities conducted a narcotics search warrant in Hutchinson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the Hutchinson County SWAT Team, narcotics personnel, and with help from the Borger Police Department, authorities conducted a […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot during a robbery Thursday morning. LCSO said deputies were called to Grace Medical Center at 50th Street and University Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim, who was identified as Lin Ling, 24. LCSO said she was transferred to Covenant Medical […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
UPDATE: 7:50 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that as of 7:50 p.m. US 287 is back open. UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, five people are dead after a fatal head-on wreck that happened in Armstrong County. According to DPS, a vehicle was going west in the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Vice Principal at IDEA Elementary School has been arrested for beating a 5 year old student. According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the attack happened April 22 at the school on Kriewald Road. The child tells investigators that he was in Vice...
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
A Texas woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly taking a car with stolen plates to a credit union drive through to cash a stolen check using the person’s stolen ID. According to police, 34-year-old Sara Reed of Arlington Texas drove to the Veridian Credit Union branch on the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following: Conspiracy […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside an Upper Valley motel Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Best Western Sunland Park Inn, located just south of I-10 on Sunland Park, around noon when police were dispatched to reports of Criminal Mischief. According to a police spokesperson, […]
