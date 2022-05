Exactly 125 years ago on April 23rd in 1897 in the small town of Williamston, Michigan near Lansing, one of the grizzliest and most sadistic crimes in Michigan's history took place by a young woman named Martha Haney. The story is a brutal one, as historians have accounted. The home it took place in belonged to Alfred and Martha Haney who also lived with Alfred's 80 year old mother Mariah. When he came home for lunch, he discovered that his mother's head that had been chopped off with an axe and served on a dinner plate, with silverware next to the plate:

WILLIAMSTON, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO