Two omicron subvariants of the highly transmissible BA.2 strain are continuing to fuel significant community spread across New England. The emergence of subvariants BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, both sublineages of the BA.2 strain that some have described as the most contagious version of COVID yet, comes as that parent subvariant intensifies its already-dominant grip on America and New England.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO