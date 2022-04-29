ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

How will a levy or bond issue affect your property taxes in Franklin County?

By Maeve Walsh
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A tool from the Franklin County Auditor allows voters to see how a levy or bond issue on the ballot will affect their property taxes.

Once a Franklin County resident enters their address information, the new Levy Estimator tool will show the resident’s current and estimated taxes if a levy or bond issue passes in the May 3 primary election, according to a news release from Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano.

Levy and bond issues are on the ballot Tuesday in the following areas: Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights, Whitehall, Jefferson Township, Franklin Township and Mifflin Township, the news release said.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2 or dropped off at the Board of Elections at 1700 Morse Rd. by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

