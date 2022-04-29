How will a levy or bond issue affect your property taxes in Franklin County?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A tool from the Franklin County Auditor allows voters to see how a levy or bond issue on the ballot will affect their property taxes.
Once a Franklin County resident enters their address information, the new Levy Estimator tool will show the resident’s current and estimated taxes if a levy or bond issue passes in the May 3 primary election, according to a news release from Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano.Columbus coalition wants rent control on the ballot
Levy and bond issues are on the ballot Tuesday in the following areas: Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights, Whitehall, Jefferson Township, Franklin Township and Mifflin Township, the news release said.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2 or dropped off at the Board of Elections at 1700 Morse Rd. by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
