I had no idea that we had any medieval castles in Texas, but apparently, there’s one at Lake Livingston right here in the Lone Star State. Located outside of Houston and College Station, The Castle at Lake Livingston Village is the perfect getaway for those who want to relax, and unplug from the distractions of the modern world. According to its Air-Bnb listing, the castle was inspired by the German Medieval-Gothic castles of the old world.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO