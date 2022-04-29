ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Mom, Wife, Master of Social Work Graduate

By Bradley Hickey
nyack.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherisse Irizarry is an inspiration. She’s a first generation college graduate who completed her bachelor’s degree at Nyack College in Organizational Management (OM) in 2012. She did so with honors, and she did so while raising her young children. After being outside of education for almost a decade, she still felt...

www.nyack.edu

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Gifted Bronx student on scholarship disappears

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday. “My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

As Ramadan draws to an end, area Muslims look to aid those who are food insecure

Ramadan is coming to an end, and for a number of mosques the holy month has meant feeding residents of Queens who are going hungry. Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who represents portions of northwest Queens, said a local initiative has raised nearly $20,000 for local restaurants and food carts, who in turn prepared hot meals for distribution at mosques and mutual aid groups.
Complex

Woman Reportedly Asked to Not Return to School She Founded Over ‘Unauthorized’ Visits

Nadia Lopez, who founded Mott Hall Bridges Academy in 2010, has been told she “shouldn’t come back” to the school, per the New York Post. The former principal, who received love from a student on Humans of New York, was met with hostility when she visited the Brooklyn school on April 13 and claims she was told that her “presence creates tension.” She is now being investigated by the Department of Education over “unauthorized” visits, as well as taking photos of students without permission, the Post reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Over 200 men celebrate graduation from Doe Fund in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nyack, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Nyack, NY
Society
Nyack, NY
Education
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in May

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its May application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
The Staten Island Advance

Hochul is first N.Y. governor to become a grandma

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul’s son and daughter-in-law welcomed their first baby into the world on Saturday bestowing Hochul with a new title, grandmother. The governor shared her excitement, announcing the birth of her granddaughter, in a tweet on Sunday. “Welcome to the world, Sofia! My son...

Comments / 0

Community Policy