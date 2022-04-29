District: 3 students injured during stabbing incident at Spring Valley HS

Parents says they are furious after three students were hurt and one was arrested following a stabbing at a Rockland County high school Friday afternoon.

The parents say they've been asking the district to increase security at the high school for months - and say Friday's violence is the result of failing to do so.

Witness video shows the fight between four Spring Valley High School students in the parking lot during Friday afternoon dismissal.

This fight quickly got out of hand.

Spring Valley police arrested one teen on campus, who is accused of stabbing two others.

"We also have a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence in any form or fashion in our building or on our campuses," said East Ramapo Central School District Superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis.

The most serious stabbing victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Two others were injured - one with a knife wound, and another who was punched in the face.

"It was a fight or accident waiting to happen," says parent Lisa Goldberg.

Parents like Goldberg have been sounding the alarm about the district's dismissal policies for months.

She pleaded her case before the school board in March.

"Nobody can be bothered to be outside to secure our students," she said. "Unfortunately, no matter how many of us asked for assistance. We had to wait for what hopefully isn't a tragedy."

It's unclear if the district plans to add more officers in response to the incident.

Officials continue to investigate what led up to the violent brawl.

Spring Valley police say charges against the stabbing suspect are pending.