ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

District: 3 students injured during stabbing incident at Spring Valley HS

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjr7F_0fOOpCI500

Parents says they are furious after three students were hurt and one was arrested following a stabbing at a Rockland County high school Friday afternoon.

The parents say they've been asking the district to increase security at the high school for months - and say Friday's violence is the result of failing to do so.

Witness video shows the fight between four Spring Valley High School students in the parking lot during Friday afternoon dismissal.

This fight quickly got out of hand.

Spring Valley police arrested one teen on campus, who is accused of stabbing two others.

"We also have a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence in any form or fashion in our building or on our campuses," said East Ramapo Central School District Superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis.

The most serious stabbing victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Two others were injured - one with a knife wound, and another who was punched in the face.

"It was a fight or accident waiting to happen," says parent Lisa Goldberg.

Parents like Goldberg have been sounding the alarm about the district's dismissal policies for months.

She pleaded her case before the school board in March.

"Nobody can be bothered to be outside to secure our students," she said. "Unfortunately, no matter how many of us asked for assistance. We had to wait for what hopefully isn't a tragedy."

It's unclear if the district plans to add more officers in response to the incident.

Officials continue to investigate what led up to the violent brawl.

Spring Valley police say charges against the stabbing suspect are pending.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 1 person killed at Garcia Mini Market in Bridgeport

Police say a 35-year-old man was killed at a popular corner market in Bridgeport. Police say it happened inside Garcia Mini Market on Newfield Avenue. They say they responded to a report of a disturbance and possible robbery with a person shot inside Garcia Mini Mart. When they arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Ellis
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Spring Valley High School
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy