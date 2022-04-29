ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Evan Neal dismisses injury talk, vows to help Giants win

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
The New York Giants filled a massive hole in their roster on Thursday night at the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall selection.

Neal, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs anywhere from 330 to 345 pounds depending on the day, is not just your plodding pancaker. He is as athletic and flexible as he is big and strong.

The Giants plan to play him at right tackle to start, but the sky is the limit for the first team All-American out of one of the nation’s top college programs. In time, he could supplant Andrew Thomas on the left side. The Giants could also use him on the interior at guard.

“The Giants are going to get a guy that is going to come in every day and work his hardest to be the best that he can be and just ultimately help the organization win,” Neal told reporters when asked what the Giants were getting in him.

Neal was mocked by many to possibly be the top pick in this draft but then some late rumors surfaced about his health. Neal shut that talk down immediately.

“I was kind of shocked a little bit but at the end of the day I just control my controllables. I can’t control about the information that leaks out, but I played 41 games at Alabama, I didn’t miss a game, I didn’t miss a snap, I only missed one game due to COVID, so that’s your answer there,” he said.

Neal, who hails from rural Florida, will be wide-eyed heading up to the Northeast, where life moves quicker and expectations are lofty.

“A little bit of a culture shock, man, but I’m excited,” Neal said about playing in New York. “I’m a country boy, but at the end of the day, I know how to fit in well with the city, so I’m just excited.”

Neal’s personality is the polar opposite of the Giants’ other first-round pick, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, whose swagger is undeniable.

“Pretty much a laid-back guy,” said Neal, describing himself. “I’m kind of more of an introverted extrovert by nature, more reserved, quiet, but just talk to me. I’m a people person. I’m definitely a cool guy.”

And the Giant can use as many cool guys as possible to help turn them back into a winning franchise.

Sports
