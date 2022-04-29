Baby Brandon's Mother Speaks After San Jose Kidnapping Suspects Appear in Court
By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC San Diego
2 days ago
The mother of a kidnapped infant spoke out Thursday after watching his alleged kidnappers make their first appearance in a San Jose courtroom. It was difficult to watch the suspects in court, Jessica Ayala said, adding she is grateful and holding her baby boy a little tighter after he was found...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
