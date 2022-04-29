ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Benicia Community Raises Concerns After Teens Attacked During ‘La Migra' Game

By Cheryl Hurd
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenicia leaders and community members attended a town hall meeting Thursday after two teenagers said they were attacked with an airsoft gun due to a controversial game. “Forty minutes, were me and my partner Ally terrorized," said 16-year-old Z Chavez. Chavez told a room full of community members and...

KTVU FOX 2

Student says Benicia's 'La Migra' tradition involves racism and assault, some teens call it a game

BENICIA, Calif. - A game is at the center of controversy in Benicia. It’s called "La Migra" and some students say it led to them being harassed and injured. La Migra is the slang term for "ICE" - Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The older teens pretend to be the ICE agents and go around town trying to catch the younger students and freshmen who pretend to be immigrants trying to run.
BENICIA, CA
