Beaverton, OR

Community shaken following deadly Beaverton crash: 'They were taken too early'

By KATU Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVERTON, Ore. — A memorial is growing at the Beaverton intersection where two Southridge High School students were killed Wednesday in a crash. The collision, which happened at the corner of Southwest Murray Road and T.V. Highway, left three of their classmates and...

